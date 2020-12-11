Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 11

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kate, a financial analyst, plays center in hockey;

Nizar, a finance manager, has a budding home run ball collection; and

Kendra, a registered dietician, remembers being good at reading. Kendra is a two-day champ with winnings of $40,601.

Kate didn’t find any DDs, but she made steady progress while her opponents missed all of their DD opportunities, so Kate led into FJ at $12,000 vs. $9,200 for Kendra and $1,800 for Nizar.

DD1 – $800 – QUOTABLE WOMEN – In 1981 she told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I do well understand…the difference between legislating & judging” (Kendra lost $1,000 from her leading score of $4,400.)

DD2 – $1,600 – “A” “P” HISTORY – One of Puerto Rico’s largest cities in named in honor of a descendant of this Spanish explorer (Nizar dropped $2,000 from his total of $3,800 vs. $5,200 for Kendra.)

DD3 – $2,000 – PLANTS & FLOWERS – The acidity of the soil can change the color of these flowers whose name is from the Greek for “water” (Nizar lost $2,000 from his third-place score of $3,800.)

FJ – BROADWAY REVIVALS – Ads for the 2020 revival of this musical said, “Something’s coming. Something good”; a new movie version is also coming

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, completing the total wipeout on the wagering clues. Kate held on as she dropped by $6,401 to win with $5,599.

Wagering strategy: Kendra chose to wager $5,500, which prevented Nizar from having any chance to pass her as she fell to $3,700. However, a bet of $3,600 or less would have secured the win for Kendra when Kate missed, given that Kate was very likely to bet at least $6,401 to cover double of Kendra’s score.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue topic that has proven troublesome in the past struck again, as no one knew Darrell Waltrip and Joe Gibbs are in the Hall of Fame for NASCAR.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Sandra Day O’Connor? DD2 – Who was Ponce de León? DD3 – What are hydrangeas? FJ – What is “West Side Story”?

