Friday New Music 12/11

It’s Friday! And, hm, there’s not just new music but some legit new music. My day is going to be spent probably listening to the new Avalanches all day, I absolutely cannot wait. There’s also a new EP from Nilüfer Yanya, plus a new Taylor Swift and… uh I guess The Frock Destroyers is a thing for whatever reason. Friday is a day for new music!… but not for me!
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, what’s missing, anything you want. Have fun!:
— Alaska Reid – Big Bunny EP
— Alia Lene – Christmas Miracle EP
— All Things Blue – Get Bit
— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic
— Andy Cooper – L.I.S.T.E.N.
— Anna Straker – Growing Pains EP
— The Apocalypse Blues Revival – The Apocalypse Blues Revival
— ARASHI – This Is 嵐
— Archie The Goldfish – Hidden Depths
— The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
— Bayside – Acoustic Volume 3 EP
— Belle and Sebastian – What To Look For In Summer
— Between the Buried and Me – Colors (Vinyl Reissue)
— Big Freedia – Louder EP
— Black Paisley – Rambler
— Black Wing – No Moon
— The Bo Weevils – Sister
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Babylon By Bus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Burnin’ (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Catch a Fire (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Kaya (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Natty Dread (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Rastaman Vibration (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Survival (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Uprising (Vinyl Reissue)
— Boldy James – Real Bad Boldy
— Bonnie Hayes & The Wild Combo – Good Clean Fun (Reissue)
— Boris and Merzbow – 2R012P0
— BOYO – Alone Together In Los Angeles
— Brooks Hudgins – Drive Thru Communion
— Bullion – Heaven Is Over EP (Physical Release)
— Call Me Spinster – Call Me Spinster EP
— Cardinal Wyrm – Devotionals
— Casual Fan – I’ve Dreamt About These Days EP
— Cesspool Of Corruption – Eradication Of The Subservient
— Chance the Rapper and Jeremih – Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving
— Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden – The Answer EP
— contradash – All-Star
— Cory Henry – Christmas With You
— Daydream – Mystic Operative
— Deeds of Flesh – Nucleus
— Deftones – White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Delaney Jane – Somewhere Else EP
— Devon Kay & the Solutions – A Little Bit
— Dirty Freud – Love In The Backwater
— Dirty Soul – Future Looks Good
— DIVE – Where Do We Go From Here
— Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at O’Leaver’s
— Domkraft – Day of Doom Live
— Double Tiger – The Journey
— Doug Carn, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Doug Carn JID005
— Dueling Experts – DE2: Sand the Floor
— Duff Thompson – Haywire
— Druron Antigon – Desontstijging
— Easter Island – Take All the Time You Think You Need
— Einvigi – Sielulintu
— Elephant Tree – Day of Doom Live
— Eulene – Eulene EP
— Evisorax – Ascension Catalyst (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Fallen Prophets – No End In Sight EP
— Fana Hues – Hues
— Fields of the Nephilim – Elizium (Vinyl Reissue)
— Fine Young Cannibals – Fine Young Cannibals (Reissue)
— Fine Young Cannibals – The Raw and the Cooked (Reissue)
— Floating Black Prism – Under the Weight of an Ominous Presence
— Focal Dystonia – Descending (In)Human Flesh
— Folterkammer – Die Lederpredigt
— FORTÍÐ – World Serpent
— Foster the People – In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing EP
— Foxy Shazam – Burn
— French Cassettes – Rolodex
— Frock Destroyers – FROCK4LIFE
— Fullminator – Omniplasm
— Furtherset – To Live Tenderly Anew
— FXXXXY – Do You Trust Me?
— Gaidaa – COLORS Live in NYC
— Gang of Four – Gang of Four: 77-81
— George Coleman – The George Coleman Quintet in Baltimore
— Gillian Welch – Boots 2: The Lost Songs (Physical Release)
— Guided By Voices – Styles We Paid For
— The Heartstrings Project – Shadow People
— Heem – Long Story Short
— Heretical Sect – Rapturous Flesh Consumed
— Hodge – Remixes In Blue
— Holiday87 (The Knocks’ Benjamin Ruttner) – Holiday87
— Horsehunter – Day of Doom Live
— Ihma Tarikat – Sternenberster
— Inhalement – Live Resin
— Isla Den – Virtual Garden
— Izaak Opatz – Hot & Heavy-Handed
— Jack Harlow – Thats What They All Say
— James Blake – Covers EP
— Jason Lancaster – Say I’m What You Want EP
— Jessy Lanza – 24/7
— John J Presley – The Albany Sessions
— John Scofield & Pat Metheny – I Can See Your House From Here (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kacy & Clayton and Marlon Williams – Plastic Bouquet
— Kamaiyah – No Explanations
— Kamasi Washington – Becoming (Music From the Netflix Original Documentary) (Physical Release)
— KAS:ST – A Magic World
— Kid Cudi – Man On The Moon III: The Chosen
— Kid Dakota – Age of Roaches
— The Kills – Little Bastards
— King Lil G – 90s Kid Vol. 2
— The Kinks – Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Kool and the Gang – Kool and the Gang (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lanterns On The Lake – The Realist EP
— Late Night Final (Public Service Broadcasting’s J. Willgoose) – A Wonderful Hope
— Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child (Vinyl Release)
— Leo Viridi – The World Keeps Turning EP
— Less Than Jake – Silver Linings
— Lil Loaded – Criptape
— Live Skull – Dangerous Visions
— LNDN DRGS – Burnout 4
— Locean – Top Ten Zen Meditations
— lodet – Many Days EP
— Lowertown – Honeycomb, Bedbug EP
— Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty – Legacy
— The Magik Way – II Rinato
— Moğollar – Anatolian Sun Part 1 & Part 2
— Mörk Gryning – Maelstrom Chaos (Reissue)
— Mörk Gryning – Pieces of Primal Expressionism (Reissue)
— MUSE – Simulation Theory Deluxe Film Box Set
— M. Ward – Think of Spring
— Nathaniel Bellows – Three
— Neil Young – After the Gold Rush (50th Anniversary Edition)
— New Age Doom – Himalayan Dream Techno
— Nicholas Krgovich – Pasadena Afternoon
— Nilüfer Yanya – Feeling Lucky? EP
— No Coward Soul – The Boondox
— The Offspring – Conspiracy of One (Vinyl Reissue)
— OSees – Panther Rotate
— Other Lives – Siciliy Sessions
— Peter Bjorn and John – Endless Play EP
— Pete Rock – PeteStrumentals 3
— Perdition Sect – End Times
— Pressa – Gardner Express EP
— Reuben – Racecar Is Very Fast
— Riverside – Lost’n’Found – Live In Tilburg
— Roger That! – Mucho Gusto
— Rosie Carney – The Bends
— Roxette – Bag of Trix – Music From the Roxette Vaults
— Salami Rose Joe Louis – Chapters of Zdenka
— Shanghai Restoration Project – Brave New World Symphony
— She/Beast – In the Depths of Misery EP
— Six Foot Six – End of All
— Soccer Mommy – color theory (Deluxe Binder LP)
— Soh Darling – Twin Bed EP
— Spacette – Spacette EP
— Summoner – Day of Doom Live
— Taylor Swift – evermore
— Terrace Martin – Village Days EP
— Tim Linghaus – Venus Years
— Toni Sauna – Evil
— Various Artists – Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1
— Yashira – Fail To Be
— Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott – Songs of Comfort and Hope
— Zeng – Loading…