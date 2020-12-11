Friday New Music 12/11

It’s Friday! And, hm, there’s not just new music but some legit new music. My day is going to be spent probably listening to the new Avalanches all day, I absolutely cannot wait. There’s also a new EP from Nilüfer Yanya, plus a new Taylor Swift and… uh I guess The Frock Destroyers is a thing for whatever reason. Friday is a day for new music!… but not for me!

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, what’s missing, anything you want. Have fun!:

— Alaska Reid – Big Bunny EP

— Alia Lene – Christmas Miracle EP

— All Things Blue – Get Bit

— Anabel Englund – Messing With Magic

— Andy Cooper – L.I.S.T.E.N.

— Anna Straker – Growing Pains EP

— The Apocalypse Blues Revival – The Apocalypse Blues Revival

— ARASHI – This Is 嵐

— Archie The Goldfish – Hidden Depths

— The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

— Bayside – Acoustic Volume 3 EP

— Belle and Sebastian – What To Look For In Summer

— Between the Buried and Me – Colors (Vinyl Reissue)

— Big Freedia – Louder EP

— Black Paisley – Rambler

— Black Wing – No Moon

— The Bo Weevils – Sister

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Babylon By Bus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Burnin’ (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Catch a Fire (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Kaya (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Natty Dread (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Rastaman Vibration (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Survival (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Uprising (Vinyl Reissue)

— Boldy James – Real Bad Boldy

— Bonnie Hayes & The Wild Combo – Good Clean Fun (Reissue)

— Boris and Merzbow – 2R012P0

— BOYO – Alone Together In Los Angeles

— Brooks Hudgins – Drive Thru Communion

— Bullion – Heaven Is Over EP (Physical Release)

— Call Me Spinster – Call Me Spinster EP

— Cardinal Wyrm – Devotionals

— Casual Fan – I’ve Dreamt About These Days EP

— Cesspool Of Corruption – Eradication Of The Subservient

— Chance the Rapper and Jeremih – Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

— Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden – The Answer EP

— contradash – All-Star

— Cory Henry – Christmas With You

— Daydream – Mystic Operative

— Deeds of Flesh – Nucleus

— Deftones – White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Delaney Jane – Somewhere Else EP

— Devon Kay & the Solutions – A Little Bit

— Dirty Freud – Love In The Backwater

— Dirty Soul – Future Looks Good

— DIVE – Where Do We Go From Here

— Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at O’Leaver’s

— Domkraft – Day of Doom Live

— Double Tiger – The Journey

— Doug Carn, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Doug Carn JID005

— Dueling Experts – DE2: Sand the Floor

— Duff Thompson – Haywire

— Druron Antigon – Desontstijging

— Easter Island – Take All the Time You Think You Need

— Einvigi – Sielulintu

— Elephant Tree – Day of Doom Live

— Eulene – Eulene EP

— Evisorax – Ascension Catalyst (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Fallen Prophets – No End In Sight EP

— Fana Hues – Hues

— Fields of the Nephilim – Elizium (Vinyl Reissue)

— Fine Young Cannibals – Fine Young Cannibals (Reissue)

— Fine Young Cannibals – The Raw and the Cooked (Reissue)

— Floating Black Prism – Under the Weight of an Ominous Presence

— Focal Dystonia – Descending (In)Human Flesh

— Folterkammer – Die Lederpredigt

— FORTÍÐ – World Serpent

— Foster the People – In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing EP

— Foxy Shazam – Burn

— French Cassettes – Rolodex

— Frock Destroyers – FROCK4LIFE

— Fullminator – Omniplasm

— Furtherset – To Live Tenderly Anew

— FXXXXY – Do You Trust Me?

— Gaidaa – COLORS Live in NYC

— Gang of Four – Gang of Four: 77-81

— George Coleman – The George Coleman Quintet in Baltimore

— Gillian Welch – Boots 2: The Lost Songs (Physical Release)

— Guided By Voices – Styles We Paid For

— The Heartstrings Project – Shadow People

— Heem – Long Story Short

— Heretical Sect – Rapturous Flesh Consumed

— Hodge – Remixes In Blue

— Holiday87 (The Knocks’ Benjamin Ruttner) – Holiday87

— Horsehunter – Day of Doom Live

— Ihma Tarikat – Sternenberster

— Inhalement – Live Resin

— Isla Den – Virtual Garden

— Izaak Opatz – Hot & Heavy-Handed

— Jack Harlow – Thats What They All Say

— James Blake – Covers EP

— Jason Lancaster – Say I’m What You Want EP

— Jessy Lanza – 24/7

— John J Presley – The Albany Sessions

— John Scofield & Pat Metheny – I Can See Your House From Here (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kacy & Clayton and Marlon Williams – Plastic Bouquet

— Kamaiyah – No Explanations

— Kamasi Washington – Becoming (Music From the Netflix Original Documentary) (Physical Release)

— KAS:ST – A Magic World

— Kid Cudi – Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

— Kid Dakota – Age of Roaches

— The Kills – Little Bastards

— King Lil G – 90s Kid Vol. 2

— The Kinks – Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Kool and the Gang – Kool and the Gang (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lanterns On The Lake – The Realist EP

— Late Night Final (Public Service Broadcasting’s J. Willgoose) – A Wonderful Hope

— Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child (Vinyl Release)

— Leo Viridi – The World Keeps Turning EP

— Less Than Jake – Silver Linings

— Lil Loaded – Criptape

— Live Skull – Dangerous Visions

— LNDN DRGS – Burnout 4

— Locean – Top Ten Zen Meditations

— lodet – Many Days EP

— Lowertown – Honeycomb, Bedbug EP

— Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty – Legacy

— The Magik Way – II Rinato

— Moğollar – Anatolian Sun Part 1 & Part 2

— Mörk Gryning – Maelstrom Chaos (Reissue)

— Mörk Gryning – Pieces of Primal Expressionism (Reissue)

— MUSE – Simulation Theory Deluxe Film Box Set

— M. Ward – Think of Spring

— Nathaniel Bellows – Three

— Neil Young – After the Gold Rush (50th Anniversary Edition)

— New Age Doom – Himalayan Dream Techno

— Nicholas Krgovich – Pasadena Afternoon

— Nilüfer Yanya – Feeling Lucky? EP

— No Coward Soul – The Boondox

— The Offspring – Conspiracy of One (Vinyl Reissue)

— OSees – Panther Rotate

— Other Lives – Siciliy Sessions

— Peter Bjorn and John – Endless Play EP

— Pete Rock – PeteStrumentals 3

— Perdition Sect – End Times

— Pressa – Gardner Express EP

— Reuben – Racecar Is Very Fast

— Riverside – Lost’n’Found – Live In Tilburg

— Roger That! – Mucho Gusto

— Rosie Carney – The Bends

— Roxette – Bag of Trix – Music From the Roxette Vaults

— Salami Rose Joe Louis – Chapters of Zdenka

— Shanghai Restoration Project – Brave New World Symphony

— She/Beast – In the Depths of Misery EP

— Six Foot Six – End of All

— Soccer Mommy – color theory (Deluxe Binder LP)

— Soh Darling – Twin Bed EP

— Spacette – Spacette EP

— Summoner – Day of Doom Live

— Taylor Swift – evermore

— Terrace Martin – Village Days EP

— Tim Linghaus – Venus Years

— Toni Sauna – Evil

— Various Artists – Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1

— Yashira – Fail To Be

— Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott – Songs of Comfort and Hope

— Zeng – Loading…

