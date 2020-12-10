Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 10

Today’s contestants are:

Becca, an attorney, makes furniture;

Gabriel, a Ph.D. student, performed with a Canadian opera company; and

Kendra, a registered dietician, wears her great-grandmother’s ring. Kendra is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,401.

Becca found both DDs on consecutive selections in DJ but lost a net $1,000 on them, so Kendra was able to maintain a runaway at $20,200 vs. $7,000 for Becca and $1,800 for Gabriel.

DD1 – $1,000 – ENDS IN DOUBLE “S” – It’s been said that when you look into this, from the Greek for “bottomless”, it also looks into you (Kendra won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – VERY PURITANICAL – Last name of Richard, who was too Puritan for England & founded a dynasty of stern ministers in North America (Becca lost $3,000 from her score of $6,000 vs. $16,200 for Kendra.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WHAT’S THAT ON YOUR HEAD? – “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” has mamma in this headgear “and I in my cap” (Becca lost $2,000 from her total of $3,000 vs. $16,200 for Kendra.)

FJ – EUROPEAN GEOGRAPHY – Once a residence of rulers of Austria, this city on the Danube less than 20 miles from Vienna became a national capital in 1993

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kendra dropped $6,000 to win with $14,200 for a two-day total of $40,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about a dream supergroup, no one knew the lefty guitarist from Seattle who joined up with Noel Redding is Jimi Hendrix.

Title tribulations: Being given the last word in the title of a 1939 tale about Hollywood didn’t lead the players to “The Day of the Locust”, and Becca giving the second word in a game show title didn’t help her opponents name “Beat Shazam”.

Shameless cross-promotion: A clue’s main verbal hint for the name of a quokka is that is would be a “tough-to-solve Wheel of Fortune final”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is abyss? DD2 – Who was Mather? DD3 – What is ‘kerchief? FJ – What is Bratislava?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...