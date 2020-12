The breaking news today in the world of comic books concerns the new Batman. John Ridley will be writing Future State: The Next Batman and it was revealed Lucius Fox’s estranged son Tim will be Batman.

Tim Fox was recently reintroduced in Batman #101. Although this is only a miniseries at the moment, if it proves popular enough, Tim may get his own series somewhere down the line.

Future State: The Next Batman will be four issues and the first two issues are now available for pre-order.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...