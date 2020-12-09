Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 9, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The time for cake! Okay, you can have cake any time of the year, but what about a delicious and beautiful Christmas Cake? Right, you could have that any time of the year too. But in Japan the Christmas Cake is kind of a big deal, so let’s take a moment today to stare at pictures of beautiful cakes. And if you want to read more about these cakes, here’s a good article written by Makiko Itoh. The pictures below are all featured on her Facebook page where she highlights various Christmas Cakes to make you very hungry.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...