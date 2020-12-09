Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: What makes for a good biography, memoir, or autobiography? Historical or current, trashy or respectable, it’s a great genre. What are some of your favorites? Who was a surprisingly good story teller? One of my favorites is Jon Cryer – he was candid but not dishy, honest about himself, thoughtful, and an utterly charming and engaging writer.

(hat tip to Colonel Mustard)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

12/16: gateways to the classics (h/t Malice Aforethought)

12/23: highs and lows of 2020

12/30: ring in the new for 2021

1/6: mash-ups and mixed elements



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

