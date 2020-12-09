RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Cast Reveal Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 was unveiled earlier today to much anticipation. A fresh group of thirteen brand- new queens will compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, starting with the season premiere on January 1st, 2021, at 8 pm EST/7 CST on VH1.

This season’s contestants include queens from everywhere from New York to Atlanta to Las Vegas, pageant royalty, fierce dancers, musical theatre queens, members of Drag Race girls’ families (including season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall’s drag aunt), a drag mother and daughter, and the first-ever trans man competing on the show.

Check out the queens’ photos, bios and video interview compilation below! Photos and bios are from E! Online/VH1 and video interviews are from the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube page.

Denali (Chicago, IL)

All hail Chicago’s ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali‘s unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.

Elliott With 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV)

A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA)

This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d’arte.

Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ)

Don’t underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL)

Chicago’s premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.



Kandy Muse (New York City, NY)

This ‘bad and bougie’ Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA)

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

Olivia Lux (New York City, NY)

Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

Rosé (New York City, NY)

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you’ll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie’s Child alongside season 12’s Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

Symone (Los Angeles, CA)

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA)

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

Tina Burner (New York City, NY)

From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN)

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.

And there we have our cast! What’s your impression of these queens? Have any stood out to you? Are you rooting for anyone in particular? Sound off in the comments!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...