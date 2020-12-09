Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 9

Here are today’s contestants:

Kendra, a registered dietician, got married in the Mall of America;

Jason, a writer, worked on “Mad Men”; and

Kristen, a graduate student, loves “Jeopardy!” blue. Kristen is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,801.

A $4,000 swing on a bottom-row clue led to a tie score, immediately after which Kendra took the lead on DD2 and held it into FJ with $19,400 vs. $13,200 for Kristen and $1,600 for Jason.

DD1 – $600 – PEOPLE OF THE BOOK – John Yossarian & Milo Minderbinder (Kristen lost $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – A TRIP TO -BURG -TON -VILLE – If you like your Christmas days around 90 degrees, then this world capital, home to the U. of the West Indies, is for you (Kendra broke a tie with Kristen at $14,800 by adding $3,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NEWSPAPERS – Newspaper newspaper on the wall, this London one was originally founded in 1903, for women one & all (On the next-to-last clue, Jason lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

FJ – AMERICAN LIT – A book by him says, “From the forest came the call…distinct and definite as never before — a long-drawn howl”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Kendra added $7,001 to win with $26,401.

Wagering strategy: Kristen bet $8,000 on FJ, but the percentage play would have been to wager less than $800, which would have given her the win if Kendra missed without Kristen having to be correct herself.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one took a guess that the actress who won a Tony for returning to the role of The Queen is Helen Mirren.

Clue selection strategy: After Kendra took the lead on DD2, she stayed in the same category, even though there was another DDs remaining and just one other category. The better defensive move would have been to immediately jump categories to shop for DD3.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Catch-22”? DD2 – What is Kingston? DD3 – What is the (Daily) Mirror? FJ – Who was Jack London?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...