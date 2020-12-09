Gena the Crocodile Night Thread

Lyrics

Пусть бегут неуклюже

Пешеходы по лужам,

А вода — по асфальту рекой.

И не ясно прохожим

В этот день непогожий,

Почему я веселый такой.

Припев:

Я играю на гармошке

У прохожих на виду…

К сожаленью, день рожденья

Только раз в году.

Прилетит вдруг волшебник

В голубом вертолете

И бесплатно покажет кино.

С днем рожденья поздравит

И, наверно, оставит

Мне в подарок пятьсот «эскимо».

Припев

Я играю на гармошке

У прохожих на виду…

К сожаленью, день рожденья

Только раз в году.

Never mind that the clumsy pedestrians are jumping over rain puddles.

And that the water is streaming down the street.

And never mind that the passers-by can’t make sense of

Why is it that I’m so happy on such a dreary day.

Yet I’m playing my accordion

In front of everyone on the street.

It’s so sad that a birthday

Can only happen once a year.

A wizard will suddenly appear

In a blue whirlybird,

And will show me free movies.

He’ll say Happy Birthday

And just before he flies away

He’ll probably leave 500 ice cream cones for me.

Yet I’m playing my accordion

In front of everyone on the street.

It’s so sad that a birthday

Can only happen once a year.

