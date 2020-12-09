Gena the Crocodile Night Thread

From Wikipedia:
Gena the Crocodile (Russian: Крокодил Гена, Krokodil Gena) is a fictional, friendly crocodile in the series of animation films Gena the Crocodile, Cheburashka and Shapoklyak by Roman Kachanov (Soyuzmultfilm studio). He debuted in the 1966 novel Gena the Crocodile and His Friends by Eduard Uspensky.
In Russia, and in most of the world, it is now 10 December, a good time to post Gena’s birthday song, for no particular reason.*
Пусть бегут неуклюже
Пешеходы по лужам,
А вода — по асфальту рекой.
И не ясно прохожим
В этот день непогожий,
Почему я веселый такой.
Припев:
Я играю на гармошке
У прохожих на виду…
К сожаленью, день рожденья
Только раз в году.
Прилетит вдруг волшебник
В голубом вертолете
И бесплатно покажет кино.
С днем рожденья поздравит
И, наверно, оставит
Мне в подарок пятьсот «эскимо».
Припев
Я играю на гармошке
У прохожих на виду…
К сожаленью, день рожденья
Только раз в году.
Never mind that the clumsy pedestrians are jumping over rain puddles.
And that the water is streaming down the street.
And never mind that the passers-by can’t make sense of
Why is it that I’m so happy on such a dreary day.
Yet I’m playing my accordion
In front of everyone on the street.
It’s so sad that a birthday
Can only happen once a year.
A wizard will suddenly appear
In a blue whirlybird,
And will show me free movies.
He’ll say Happy Birthday
And just before he flies away
He’ll probably leave 500 ice cream cones for me.
Yet I’m playing my accordion
In front of everyone on the street.
It’s so sad that a birthday
Can only happen once a year.
*I lied, it’s my birthday. Me, MacCrocodile. I am older by an increment today. Have a beautiful night, everyone, or have a beautiful day if that’s the way your side of the planet is facing.