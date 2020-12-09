Comic Book Chat – Celebrating 3 Years of CBC

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s discussion – Happy 3rd Anniversary to Comic Book Chat

The first Comic Book Chat posted on December 6th, 2017 and we have been talking about comic books on a weekly basis ever since. Some weeks we get a bonus comic book chat, other weeks we get a late breaking news chat thanks to Team Zissou and the other comic book loving Avocados.

Thanks to everyone that takes the time to visit my chat threads and comments on my comic book reviews.

As we look ahead to the new year, I thought I’d ask for your feedback on the Comic Book Chat and Comic Book Reviews.

This is your chance to offer future topics for the Comic Book Chat. If you have an idea for a future thread, feel free to brainstorm and comment and I will give you credit for it.

Regarding the comic book reviews:

do you like when I review older comics?

should I start revewing newer comics?

Are there any comic series you’d like reviewed? or a comic company that deserves more love and recognition?

Your feedback is appreciated and it gives me a better idea of where I can improve in my writing and the content I can offer for you and others to read and discuss.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...