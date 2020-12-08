The Pits: Best in TV 2020

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). Ranked lists with under 10 contenders are totally fine as well. The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Welcome back to The Pits for 2020! In this post, we’ll be ranking our favorite TV shows of the year- and there were a lot of them. Hopefully, you all maximized your Quibi subscriptions before the system exploded.

I’m hosting The Pits for the first time this year, so I’m changing up the categories a little bit. In previous years, we ranked top 10 Drama and Comedy shows. This year, I will be keeping those, but adding an extra category for Unscripted shows- be that reality shows, documentaries, game shows, the telecast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade when Al Roker apologized to the butter, whatever you want.

The Rules

Please post lists of your top 10. If you can’t do 10 in each category (I probably can’t, I don’t watch enough TV, I just enjoy aggregating things), but still want to rank them, that’s totally fine! First place gets 10 points, second gets 9, and so on. Anything under 10 will not receive points but will receive an honorable mention in my final results list.

If you don’t know if something is drama or comedy, put it where you want, it’s cool.

TV seasons that overlap on either end (started in 2019, ended in 2020 or started in 2020, will end in 2021) definitely count.

If you change your list, please tag me! An upvote signifies your vote has been counted. Even if I haven’t upvoted your post, please tag me if you make any changes.

Television specials count as drama/comedy as well, depending on what genre they’re in. Sometimes there can be overlap between a television special/movie and an actual movie- I’ll count a lot of stuff though. A good rule of thumb is that it’s a movie if it played at a theater/festival or is going for movie awards consideration.

Additionally, if you want to create any more fun categories to discuss and nominate in (but exclusively focused on the best of TV, the worst of TV is for another day), feel free to go ahead!

The deadline to submit these results is 12/20/20, at 6 PM EST. I will finish tabulating the results that evening.

My Picks Best Dramas of 2020

1. Servant

2. Doom Patrol

3. The Haunting of Bly Manor

4. Doctor Who Best Comedies of 2020

1. Joe Pera Talks With You

2. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

3. Mapleworth Murders

4. Middleditch and Schwartz

5. Solar Opposites

6. The Good Place

7. Flipped

8. The Midnight Gospel

9. Rick and Morty

10. 50 States of Fright

Honorable Mentions: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Three Busy Debras, Muppets Now Best Unscripted of 2020

1. McMillion$

2. Nailed It!

3. Dishmantled

4. Shape of Pasta

5. Tiger King

6. Floor Is Lava I wish I got to these, but I watch more movies than TV anyway, and when I watch TV it’s older TV: Agents of SHIELD, What We Do in the Shadows, Umbrella Academy, Devs, Central Park, Close Enough, Tales from the Loop, Dispatches From Elsewhere, The Queen’s Gambit [collapse]

