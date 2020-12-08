The History Thread Has Fundamental Objections

Sorry that I didn’t have time to prepare a proper thread this week, but I did find another delightful Whig Party cartoon circa 1844. This one assures us that Henry Clay will beat James K. Polk because Polk will step in a pothole on the way to the White House. I assumed the pothole was a reference to Democratic opposition to public improvements, but nothing in the text balloons bear that out (although Polk is whining about his “fundamental objections” to falling down). Such are the vagaries of 1800s political cartoons.

