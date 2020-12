Hi All,

This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

How are y’all doing?

Optional Topic: Pets

For those of us who have furry friends, how do you manage the extra mess they bring? Robot vacuum that runs multiple times a day? Plenty of lint rollers? Tell us your secrets!

