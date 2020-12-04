Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 4

Here are today’s contestants:

Katherine, a nonprofit executive, comes from a martial arts family;

Josh, an elementary music teacher, aka “Mr. Napkins” ; and

Fred, a university professor, teaches in a Hawaiian shirt. Fred is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,001.

Everyone got a chance at a DD, but only Katherine was correct on hers, helping her lead into FJ with $15,000 vs. $11,400 for Fred and $10,600 for Josh.

DD1 – $800 – THE GREAT LAKES – This French explorer with his own lake on the U.S.-Quebec border reached the Great Lakes around 1615 (Josh lost $1,000 from his leading score of $4,800.)

DD2 – $1,200 – “H”ISTORY – The Battle of Castillon & the capture of Bordeaux in 1453 effectively ended this war (Fred lost $1,000 from his total of $6,000 vs. $5,400 for Josh.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 19th CENTURY LITERATURE – His adventure novel “Une Ville Flottante”, or “A Floating City”, takes place on a steamship, not under the sea (Katherine won $2,000 from her score of $8,600 vs. $9,000 for Josh.)

FJ – ISLAND NATIONS – What’s now this nation resisted naval sieges by the Berbers in 1429, the Ottomans in 1565 & Axis WWII air assaults

Katherine changed her response on FJ and was the only one to be correct. She added $7,801 to win with $22,801.

Wagering strategy: Note that by betting $5,000, Josh gave up his chance at a possible Triple Stumper win. Also, for the second straight game, Fred’s bet didn’t cover double of the player behind him, as his $9,001 wager would have brought him up to $20,401, while Josh could have doubled to $21,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that the only state to border Lake Ontario is New York.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Samuel de Champlain? DD2 – What is the Hundred Years’ War? DD3 – Who was Verne? FJ – What is Malta?

