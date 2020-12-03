WW 137: Agents of W.E.R.E.W.O.L.F. – Day 6

In a secret lair within the SHIELD base, an army of robot pugs ran around, making plans for global destruction in an adorable manner.

Woof! Woof! Woof!

TRANSLATION: “We have nearly converted enough SHIELD agents into our minions to completely take over, and we buried the alien lady under enough rocks tonight for her to stay out of our way. Once we have SHIELD, there will be no one to stop us from using the power of the Darkhold to completely alter reality in our own image. We will create The Planet of the Pugs!”

Woof! Woof! Woof!

But a cloaked figure observed them in secret.

“I’d worry it would be bad for my image, getting in the way of a plan for world domination” said the figure. “But since it’s a bunch of puppies I’m destroying, I think I’ll still look like the most evil one here.”

They threw a HYDRA bomb into the lair, and escaped before it went off, blasting the robot Pug army into pieces.

Nate The Lesser / Indeterminate Number of Pugs are dead. They were AIDA (Rival Scum Faction Leader), and they had the Inhuman Powers of FLINT (Roleblocker).

The next day, The Director of SHIELD received a report from his staff, who had discovered and investigated the wreckage.

“AIDA had uploaded the minds of our agents into something called the Framework while she controlled their robot replacement’s actions. We were able to decommission the active LMD’s and bring back our original agents. The LMD threat is gone.”

“That’s good news” the Director said.

“There’s also bad news.”

“Oh, of course.”

“We discovered in the wreckage the Darkhold, a supernatural book of black magic that was in AIDA’s possession. It’s apparently the reason that Ghost Rider fellow saw her as a threat. The book contains many secrets – it’s dangerous to read, but we were able to use it to learn more information about our remaining unknown foe.”

“Go on.”

“Her name is IZEL. She comes from a place called the Fear Dimension, and wishes to unleash great evil on this world. She controls alien parasites called The Shrike, which she has been using to kill our people at night”

“Alright, we know her name, but that doesn’t change much. We just have to plan on finding her and killing her.”

“But there’s still a twist to her, sir, that the book revealed. She has the power of possession. And what that means is if we killed her during the day, she would simply possess a new body, and they would become Izel’s new avatar. A day kill will not eliminate the threat. The book says Izel can only be defeated by someone who faces her in the night.”

Roles Town 12 3– S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents (Vanilla Town) 1 – [REDACTED] 2 – Scientific Advisors (Lovers / Doctors) 1 – Hacker (Investigator) 1 – The Cavalry (Jailer) Wolves 5 1 – Agents of Hydra (Scum Faction) Other 1 – Izel (SK) – Izel will choose a player to kill each night. She has the power possession, so if she is killed during the day, she will possesse a new player who becomes the new SK (the former Izel choosing the new Izel). It would be stated if this had happened already happened. Izel is defeated if the current Izel is targeted for a night kill. 1 – AIDA (Rival Faction Leader) – Each night AIDA will recruit a player to her faction, turning them into a LMD. She will not share a QT with the members of her faction. She will control their actions by deciding for them who they will vote for. The vote orders will be sent by QT. Failure to vote as AIDA orders will lead to death. If AIDA is killed the faction is defeated, and LMD’s return to their original allignment. 1 – Spirit of Vengance (Alternative Alignment – Win Condition to kill the other two Alternative Alignment Players. Power to investigate at night a player as Supernatural or Natural. Two Shot vigilante) Inhumans (Separate Count) 1 – The Clairvoyant (Wolf Investigator) 1- [REDACTED] 1- Flint (Roleblocker) [collapse]

Agents of SHIELD Agent Sister Jude / Colin Robinson Agent MSD / Rick Justice & Lisa “Frenchie” Fuqua Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Owen / The Koenig Brothers Agent of Hydra (Wolf) Agent Louie / Michael Scarn Agent Thoughts / Celia Myst Agent Sic / Nigel Uno AKA Number One The Cavalry (Jailer) Agent Ralph / Mary Worth Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent April / Repair Man Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Tiff / Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Hoho / Space Possum Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent RPC / The Mail Robot Spirit of Vegance (Alternate Alignment) Agent Hols / Fangirl Agent Indy / Blade Agent DW / Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man Scientific Advisor (Lover/Doctor) Agent Raven / Janice from HR Life Model Decoy / Originally Agent of Hydra (Wolf) Agent Josephus / Blessie the Hellcow Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Side Character / Sev’Ral Timez Mac / Slick Mickey Agent Nate the Lesser / Indeterminate Number Of Pugs AIDA (Rival Faction Leader) and FLINT (Inhuman Roleblocker) Agent Narrowstrife / Kickle Agent of Hydra (Wolf) Agent SheleetaHam / Sandy the Super Sanitation Engineer Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Beelzebot / Peter Scientific Advisor (Lover/Doctor) Agent Emm / Kitty Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Wasp / Big Wheel AKA Mary Proud Agent of Hydra (Wolf) / Clairvoyant (Wolf Investigator) Agent MarlowSpade / Gene Rayburn Agent of SHIELD (Vanilla Town) Agent Mr. Plow / Yo-Yo Ma Dictabird / The Chairman Backups Malthusc [collapse]

Twilight will be at 7 PM EST Friday, December 4

