Werewolves 138 – Werewolf of Interest Signups

01110011011011110110110101100101 1110100011010010110110101100101 011000010110011101101111 0110100101101110 011101000110100001100101 011011100110111101110100 011101000110111101101111 01100100011010010111001101110100011000010110111001110100 01110000011000010111001101110100

11:55 PM ET “Okay, it’s been placed. In a few years, there will come a terrible day when a Person of Interest-themed Werewolf game will show up on the front page of this site. It will be a glorious mess.”

010011100110000101110010011100100110000101110100011011110111001000111010 0100100101110100 011101110110000101110011011011100010011101110100 01100101011101100110010101101110 01100001 0111100101100101011000010111001000101110

11:14 AM ET “I expect to make a million hilarious mistakes when I mod.”

10:56 PM ET “Hopefully when it comes time for my game, I’ll actually be able to make write-ups half as good as all the ones I’ve seen.”

01111001011001010110000101101000 0110111001101111 011101000110100001100001011101000010011101110011 011011100110111101110100 0110011101101111011011100110111001100001 011010000110000101110000011100000110010101101110

01101110011011110111010001101000011010010110111001100111 01101000011001010111001001100101 0110100101110011 01100101011101100110010101101110 0110111101110010011010010110011101101001011011100110000101101100

You are being watched.

The government has a secret system–a machine that spies on you every hour of every day.

01001001 01101011011011100110111101110111 01100010011001010110001101100001011101010111001101100101 01001001 0110001001110101011010010110110001110100 0110100101110100

The machine was designed to detect acts of terror but it sees everything–violent crimes involving ordinary people, people like you.

You’ll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number’s up, we’ll find you.

0110001001100101 01100011011000010111001001100101011001100111010101101100 01110111011010000110000101110100 011110010110111101110101 01110011011000010111100100101110 01110011011011110110110101100101011011110110111001100101 011011010110000101111001 011100110110010101100101 011010010111010000101110

This is Werewolves 138 – Werewolf of Interest. It is based on the TV show Person of Interest, one of my favourite series ever.

010101010001101000011010010111001100101110 0110011001110101011000110110101101101001011011100110011100101110 0111001101101000011011110111011100101110

This is a game for 24 players. There are some roles and mechanics that make a little more sense if you have seen the show, so apologies if they are too spoilery. However, I don’t believe your playing experience will be hindered by not having seen it, regardless of whether you’re a veteran or a first-time player.

There is an extra voting mechanic that will come into play for most if not all of the game (please see the Rules–as mod, I reserve the right to use it or not use it at my discretion). There are no events planned for this game with the exception of one on the first day, which I will explain the day of.

Roleplaying is more than welcome but not necessary. It should be noted, though, that all of the non-VT roles in this game are named after characters from the show, so it would be appreciated if you refrained from roleplaying as any of those mentioned in the ‘Factions’ list to avoid confusion.

This is my first game as a mod, and as such, I am likely to make some many mistakes as this game progresses, so I ask that you please be patient with me if I’m not on top of everything immediately. That being said, I’m very excited to share this game with you all and hope that you have fun playing it. If there are any questions, feel free to ask me either in your QT or on the day thread–my tag is @side_character:disqus.

Factions 13 persons of interest (Vanilla Town) – They have no actions except during the day. They win when all Samaritan agents (wolves) and Elias (SK) have been killed. When investigated by Finch, they will read as IRRELEVANT (Town) unless they are targeted for a night kill, in which case they’ll be RELEVANT. When investigated by Jeremy, some of them will read as NON-THREAT while others will read as DEVIANT. Their statuses will change periodically. 5 Assets (Town Roles) – When investigated by Finch, they will read as IRRELEVANT (Town), unless they are involved in a night kill. When investigated by Jeremy, they will appear as THREAT (Roled Town). Finch (Investigator) – Once a night, Finch can see if a person of interest is involved in a violent crime, be they victim or perpetrator. Results will appear as IRRELEVANT (non-involved Town) or RELEVANT (Wolf/SK/Harper/kill target/Vengeful Lover (if applicable)). Finch will get NO RESULT if he is blocked or jailed, but will still get a result even if his target is jailed or blocked. Shares a QT with Reese.

Reese (Vigilante) – Once a night, Reese can choose to kill someone. Shares a QT with Finch.

Fusco (Jailer) – Once a night, Fusco can choose someone to be kept from performing a night action and from getting killed. They can’t jail the same person on consecutive nights nor jail themselves.

Root and Shaw (Vengeful Lovers) – Root and Shaw will share a QT. If one gets killed (day or night), the other will receive a one-shot vig kill, which can be used any night afterwards. If the second lover is daykilled, they may use their vig kill to take effect immediately afterwards. If both lovers die on the same night, they will not receive a vig kill. 4 Samaritan Agents (Wolves) – Samaritan’s objective is to eliminate all threats to their plans. They win when they eliminate all Assets (town roles) and Elias (SK) and have outnumbered town. All these criteria must be met (or inevitable) in order to win. When investigated, they will read as RELEVANT, except Claire (who only reads as RELEVANT when she is targeted). Greer (Head Wolf) – Greer decides who to kill each night. If Greer is jailed, Samaritan’s target will not be killed. If Greer is killed, the decision will pass to Martine, then Jeremy and Claire if necessary—jailer rules apply to each of them if/when this happens.

Martine (Wolf Role-Blocker) – Each night, Martine can choose one player to block from performing a night action. She cannot target the same person two nights in a row.

Jeremy (Wolf Investigator) – Once a night, Jeremy can choose a person and see if they are a NON-THREAT (Vanilla Town), a THREAT (Roled Town), or a DEVIANT (Vanilla Town/Harper/SK).

Claire (Stealth Wolf) – When investigated by Finch, Claire will read as IRRELEVANT (Town), except in the event that she is a kill target. 2 Independent Roles Harper (Survivor) – Harper does what she must to survive, whether that’s on the Machine’s side or on Samaritan’s side. If Harper is still alive at the end of the game, she will win with the winning side. However, she cannot win with Elias. When investigated by Finch, she will read as RELEVANT, regardless if she is a target or not. When investigated by Jeremy, she will read as DEVIANT.

Elias (Serial Killer) – Elias often finds killing to be a waste. But if he has to, he will take out those who stand in his way—no one else needs to die. Elias wins when all the Assets (town roles), Samaritan agents (wolves) and Harper are dead; Elias does not need to kill any Vanilla Town to win. When investigated by Finch, Elias will read as RELEVANT. When investigated by Jeremy, Elias will read as DEVIANT. If Elias dies in the first 2 days, his right hand man Anthony (selected from Vanilla Town) will take his place. However, to avenge his boss’ death, Anthony will win when everyone else is dead. [collapse]

Players emmelemm Gramps Hayes Backups [collapse]

Rules There will be two threads each day where players will vote: the regular vote thread and the number thread. Number thread: During each day, a number will come up, identifying a player that will be involved in a murder. The other players will vote on whether they believe that player is a VICTIM or PERPETRATOR.

The selected player’s alignment is NOT related to whether they are a victim or perpetrator—a wolf can be a victim, a townie can be a perpetrator, or vice versa.

The player whose number comes up will be informed in their personal QT which one they are, and therefore can’t vote in that thread (they can still vote in the regular vote thread).

If they are guessed correctly, no one will die as a result of the number thread (though they can still be killed in the regular vote thread). However, there are consequences to guessing incorrectly.

If the player is the victim and is incorrectly guessed as the perpetrator, they will die at twilight. If they are the perpetrator and are incorrectly guessed as the victim, their actual victim (whom they will select when the day begins) will be killed at twilight.

A person’s number may appear more than once, but will not appear on two consecutive days. If their number appears again, they can still be either a victim or perpetrator.

A majority in the number thread will not end the day early, nor will it prevent anyone from changing their vote in the number thread prior to twilight–only a majority in the regular vote thread will end the day early. Ties will be decided by RNG. Order of night actions: Role-blocking and jailing actions will happen first, followed by investigations and kills, in the order that allows the most actions to occur. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS, nor can they SCREENSHOT or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Please be excellent towards each other. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...