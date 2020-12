Warner Bros. have just announced they’re going to debut their entire 2021 film slate, including Dune and Matrix 4, both in theatres and HBO Max, starting with Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25th of this year. More details on Variety and other sites:

https://variety.com/2020/film/news/warner-bros-hbo-max-theaters-dune-matrix-4-1234845342/

