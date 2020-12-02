photo credit: Lydia

Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: In the spirit of the New Cult Canon created by Scott Tobias on the AV Club, what books should be in the cult canon? Older, oft-discussed books like A Confederacy of Dunces and Left Hand of Darkness definitely belong; but what weird, excellent, highly memorable works haven’t we talked enough about? Which ones do we talk about so much that they are shoe-ins for the canon?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

12/9: bio/memoir/autobio (h/t Colonel Mustard)

12/16: gateways to the classics (h/t Malice Aforethought)

12/23: highs and lows of 2020

12/30: ring in the new for 2021



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

