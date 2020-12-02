Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 2

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Michael, a college student, clicks a pen when watching the show;

Leslie, a grant writer, studied in various foreign locations; and

T.J., an assistant professor of African history, specialized in 19th century colonial South Africa. T.J. is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,200.

T.J. tried to make a big move to put the game away on DD3 and missed, but he still held first place into FJ at $14,000 vs. $12,600 for Michael and $4,700 for Leslie.

DD1 – $800 – NONPROFITS – “Service above self” is a motto of this service group so named for how its meetings originally moved around to different offices (Leslie lost $500 from her score of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – ALLITERATIVE TV SHOWS – The Hatfields & the McCoys were appropriately armed for an appearance on this game show (T.J. won $2,500 from his total of $8,800 vs. $9,000 for Michael.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TAKING YOUR MEASURE – This unit abbreviated Mj is used to describe the heft of extrasolar planets & other astronomical bodies — M is for mass, J is for this (T.J. lost $7,300 from his score of $17,700 vs. $9,000 for Michael.)

FJ – NOVEL CHARACTERS – This character from an 1851 novel “was intent on a audacious, immitigable, and supernatural revenge”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both T.J. and Michael made very substantial wagers, which opened the door for Leslie to take the win, as she dropped $2,000 to end at $2,700.

Michael bet $10,000 on FJ, but the percentage play would have been to wager less than $3,200 to shut out Leslie and take the victory when T.J. missed. Also, if T.J. had wagered $11,201, the minimum to cover twice of Michael’s score, instead of $12,000, he would have held on with $2,799.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In EARLY AMERICAN HISTORY, no one got the line completed by 2 English astronomers completed in 1767 (the Mason-Dixon line), or in CITY WORDS, the version of hold ’em poker where the player is dealt 4 cards (Omaha).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Rotary International? DD2 – What is “Family Feud”? DD3 – What is Jupiter? FJ – Who is Captain Ahab?

