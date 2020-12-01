Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/1)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

This week we get a little musical, specifically the scores. They can do a lot to tie everything together. To quote John Williams:

“There’s a very basic human, non-verbal aspect to our need to make music and use it as part of our human expression. It doesn’t have to do with body movements, it doesn’t have to do with articulation of a language, but with something spiritual.”

Star Wars and essentially the entire franchise is one of those movies that I can just put on whenever I’m doing something and not have to look at the screen. I recently had the movie playing on my phone screen while I was working in the garage. The imagery is stunning, but it’s a film I can enjoy blind because of that score. Rousing from that Fox Fanfare to the medal ceremony at the end, the film works as a cohesive orchestral piece with the mind piecing together remembered images as they aligned with the score.

The appearance of Leia as her theme plays… Luke staring out across the sunset… the introduction of Darth Vader as he strides across the bridge of a captured ship… I bet you scrolled up the exact music cues for these without having to look it up. Williams is pretty much every geek’s reflex reaction when asked what their favorite movie score is.

There’s more to that. It’s apparent especially in the Star Wars prequels that Williams’ score provides a lot of the storytelling narrative as well. When the direction fails at showing two people in love, Williams fills in the gaps.

Today’s prompt: What is your favorite cinematic score?

Next week: de-aging effects.

