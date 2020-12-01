30 Day Video Game Challenge Day 1: Your Desert Island Console

We’re getting our first day of this challenge off on the right foot by basically asking you, what’s your favorite console? If you could have only one with the whole stranded on a deserted island with the library of games of your choice, what would it be? Would nostalgia rule the day or would you go for the latest and greatest that only has a small library of titles out now? Quantity over quality?

Pardon me while I snuggle my Sega Dreamcast close…

Bonus Question: If you were stranded with this console, you’d toss it into the ocean!

