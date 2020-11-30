Music

Albums By The Year: 1986

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i have no idea what was going on in 1986, so it seems like an especially strange year to me. Actually, i can’t even get to 25 albums this week. Maybe this is just the way things are now. Those about to list, school me on ’86.

Janet Jackson – Control

Beastie Boys – License To Ill

Howard Jones – Action Replay

Butthole Surfers – Rembrandt Pussyhorse

R.E.M. – Lifes Rich Pageant

The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead

Metallica – Master Of Puppets

Run-DMC – Raising Hell

Slayer – Reign In Blood

Cameo – Word Up!

Big Black – Atomizer

Prince – Parade

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Your Funeral… My Trial

Hüsker Dü – Candy Apple Grey

Madonna – True Blue

Dag Nasty – Can i Say

Bad Brains – i Against i

Alpha Blondy – Jerusalem

Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock: The Album

Various Artists – Deep Six

