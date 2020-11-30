Albums By The Year: 1986

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i have no idea what was going on in 1986, so it seems like an especially strange year to me. Actually, i can’t even get to 25 albums this week. Maybe this is just the way things are now. Those about to list, school me on ’86.

1986 Janet Jackson – Control Beastie Boys – License To Ill Howard Jones – Action Replay Butthole Surfers – Rembrandt Pussyhorse R.E.M. – Lifes Rich Pageant The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead Metallica – Master Of Puppets Run-DMC – Raising Hell Slayer – Reign In Blood Cameo – Word Up! Big Black – Atomizer Prince – Parade Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Your Funeral… My Trial Hüsker Dü – Candy Apple Grey Madonna – True Blue Dag Nasty – Can i Say Bad Brains – i Against i Alpha Blondy – Jerusalem Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock: The Album Various Artists – Deep Six [collapse]

