Albums By The Year: 1986

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i have no idea what was going on in 1986, so it seems like an especially strange year to me. Actually, i can’t even get to 25 albums this week. Maybe this is just the way things are now. Those about to list, school me on ’86.
Janet Jackson – Control
Beastie Boys – License To Ill
Howard Jones – Action Replay
Butthole Surfers – Rembrandt Pussyhorse
R.E.M. – Lifes Rich Pageant
The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead
Metallica – Master Of Puppets
Run-DMC – Raising Hell
Slayer – Reign In Blood
Cameo – Word Up!
Big Black – Atomizer
Prince – Parade
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Your Funeral… My Trial
Hüsker Dü – Candy Apple Grey
Madonna – True Blue
Dag Nasty – Can i Say
Bad Brains – i Against i
Alpha Blondy – Jerusalem
Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock: The Album
Various Artists – Deep Six