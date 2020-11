The trailer for The New Year’s Day Special Revolution Of The Daleks is here. The actual plot of the special looks like its being kept under wraps but we do know Captain Jack is back and he’s got a little speech to give about being a companion. I think as far as trailers go it’s pretty serviceable. Stirring up hype over Captain Jack is a great move as The Daleks are certainly less special an appearance these days.

