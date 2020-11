Mondo Mascots is the best Twitter account because it educates us on such wonderful characters such as Cheese-kun, the mascot of Pizza Hut in Japan.

Fans of the mid-2000s anime Code Geass might also recognise the mascot in plush form as the character C.C. was obsessed with him!

Have a breezy. cheesy Saturday Night, everyone!

