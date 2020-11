November 27 is the birthday of THE SHREDDER. Or, specifically, the guy who voiced him in the 1980’s cartoon, James Avery.

Also everyone remembers him as the greatest TV uncle of all time: Uncle Phil. RIP James Avery. You are greatly missed.

In addition to bring a voice actor and a screen actor, Avery was also a Vietnam vet, a scriptwriter, and a poet.

In his honor, tonight we will all dine on turtle soup.

