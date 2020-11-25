Jeopardy! recap for Nov. 25

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Antonette, an 8th grade humanities teacher, watched the same Jeopardy! episodes back-to-back;

Ryan, a legal technology professional, is a New York sports contrarian; and

Henry, a software engineer, figures to have his floppy-eared bunny for years to come. Henry is a two-day champ with winnings of $61,400.

Henry quickly found both DDs in DJ but suffered a net loss on them, so he had to settle for second going into FJ with $10,000 vs. $12,000 for Ryan and $4,600 for Antonette.

DD1 – $400 – HISTORIC WOMEN – Lady Jane Grey was proclaimed queen to keep the throne from this woman, who lived up to her nickname by having Jane executed (Ryan won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – À LA CARTOGRAPHY – On Mercator maps these parallel lines get farther apart as they get more distant from the equator (Henry, in third place with $1,800, won the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE AMERICAN LEAGUE – nul.org is the website for this organization that’s been working for African Americans & civil rights since 1910 (Henry lost $3,000 from his score of $5,400 vs. $6,000 for Ryan.)

FJ – SINGER/ACTRESSES – This California-born woman won a best leading actress Academy Award in 1988, when she had 2 top 20 hit songs

Only Ryan was correct on an FJ that once again showed the importance of knowing Oscar winners in major categories. Ryan added $8,001 to win with $20,001.

Political problems: In a category about the Cabinet, no one knew the Bureau of Economic Analysis would be part of the Commerce Department, or later, could name the league that historically sponsored presidential debates, the League of Women Voters.

That’s before our time: In “_ THE _“, the players weren’t aware of the game show that also means to complete a task within an allotted time (“Beat the Clock”), or in a movie category, the star of “Bullitt” (Steve McQueen).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Bloody Mary (Mary Tudor)? DD2 – What is latitude? DD3 – What is the National Urban League? FJ – Who is Cher?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...