The Scorpius Day Thread (November 23, 2020)

Astronaut and astrophysicist John Crichton becomes stranded on the other side of the universe when his Farscape module goes through a wormhole. He is taken in by the misfit passengers of the sentient ship Moya, a spacecraft that happens to be on the run from the militaristic “Peacekeepers”.

Today’s thread is dedicated to Scorpius! One of the main antagonists in the crazy space opera world of Farscape. A frightening, black-leather clad presence with a face like a skull, he ruthlessly pursues Crichton and his impromptu ship-mates, though his motivations are far deeper than the first appear.

Wayne Pygram, the man under the latex suit and corpse-adjacent make-up, described the character as “an intelligent, dark, Spock.” The character was only meant to appear in four episodes, but thanks to Pygram’s performance, Scorpius became one of the most memorable villains in sci-fi television history.

Are you a fan of Farscape? Never watched it before and feel like discovering how fun and weird it is? I highly recommend you check out ThoughtThoughtsThoughts’ excellent bi-weekly re-watch The Wonders I’ve Seen!

Have a fine day and remember to take care of yourselves, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...