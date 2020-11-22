1990 Survivor Series Day Thread

The fourth annual Survivor Series Pay-Per-View aired on November 22, 1990.

The Undertaker would make his debut as a surprise member of Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase‘s team. Cue evil laughter! HAHAHAHAHA

I have included the match in its entirety for your viewing pleasure.

The Gobbledy Gooker would also make its debut on the PPV. The segment was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Hartford Civic Center.

Today we celebrate the Undertaker’s debut on WWF television and his legacy over the past 30 years.

Have a great day and make the most of the weekend while you still can!

