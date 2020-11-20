WW 137 Sign-Ups: Agents of W.E.R.E.W.O.L.F

Agent McPlotTwist entered for his interview.

“What Does W.E.R.E.W.O.L.F. stand for, Agent McPlotTwist?”

“World Espionage, Rules Enforcement, Watchful Observation, and Logistics Force.”

“And what does that mean to you?”

“It means someone really wanted our initials to spell out WEREWOLF. Why was I brought in here?”

“That you’ll have to ask Agent Phil Coulson.”

“Yeah, I’m clearance level 6. I know that Agent Coulson was killed in action, before the battle of New York. I got the full report.”

A man steps out of the shadow.

“Welcome to Level 7.”

You are an Agent of SHIELD. You have been assigned to a Special Task Force headed up by one Agent Phil Coulson, titled WEREWOLF. Your still await your first assignment as a force, but you’ve been handed the report below that’s informative about some of your allies on this team… but less informative about the foes you’ll be facing. Turns out Level 7 access doesn’t mean much. But at least you’re out of the Academy and finally entering the field. That puts you well on your way of becoming one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Roles

Town

TBD – S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents (Vanilla Town)

1 – [REDACTED]

2 – Scientific Advisors (Lovers / Doctors)

1 – Hacker (Investigator)

1 – The Cavalry (Jailer)

Wolves

TBD – [REDACTED] (Scum Faction)

Other

1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment)

1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment)

1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment)

Rules

As you can see, I’ve chosen to start you off with a lot of what will be going on this game being kept secret. Info about redacted roles will be revealed as we advance through the game (either automatically revealed when player with said role is killed, or naturally as the story moves forward.) Basic typical werewolf rules will apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. DO NOT QUOTE from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Please note that you must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed. Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged, and I’m cool with you taking characters from the show who seem to correspond a role in the game should you choose so.

Players

I’m playing it lose on the number of players and will adjust as needed based on the level of interest.

Players Sister Jude MSD Owen Louie Thoughts Sic Ralph April Jake Tiff Hoho RPC Hols Indy DW Backups Side Character MrPlow Malthusc Mac [collapse]

I anticipate keeping signs up open through Saturday, sending out roles on Sunday, and beginning this game on Monday.

