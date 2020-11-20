The Toybox is a Happy Place

Welcome to this month’s edition of the Toybox!

Today we open up the Toybox to discuss your favorite Happy Meal Toys!

When I was younger, my mom would take my brother and sister and I to the mall on Saturday afternoons. She would go to the bank and deposit her paycheck into her account. After looking around at Waldenbooks together, our next stop would be for lunch at Wendy’s. This was a nice way to spend our day together. My sister and I would get happy meals, while my brother would get the Superbar. Sunday afternoons were spent together as a family eating a cooked lunch by my mother, usually a roast with mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and Pillsbury rolls.

Burger King and McDonalds offered happy meals as well. The fast food chains would have a different theme and toy each week. I remember at one point you could sign up for the BK Kids Club. I can’t remember the details or how it differed from the Kids Meal.

Today we will be discussing your favorite Happy Meal toy lines.

Do you still have any of the toys from when you were little?

What was your go to happy meal choice – cheeseburger or chicken nuggets?

Do your children get happy meals or do you avoid fast food restaurants all together?

Which animated cartoon or property would you like to see made into a Happy Meal Toy line?

I remember Burger King had all of the Pokémon in small Pokeballs to coincide with the release of the first animated movie in theaters across the country. I tried to catch them all!

My niece gets Happy Meals from time to time and if there is a superhero themed toy, she saves it and gives it to me when I go home for a visit. So kind of her!

Thanks for taking time to reminisce on this topic with me!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...