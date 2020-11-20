Job Rants Thread – 11/20/2020 – Working From Home XXXVI: The Little Things

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As we end our, Good God, thirty sixth week of living under these conditions, the sad fact remains that, despite the wonderful news of vaccines potentially getting ready for roll-out, we’re still very much all of us in a holding pattern when it comes to the numbers and potentially getting infected. In my home-state of Massachusetts, for example: while we’re not quite back under peak quarantine restrictions, our governor is still strenuously recommending that we all avoid any and all unnecessary travel and interaction in order to shield ourselves from the next big potential surge. The numbers, while not extreme, definitely do not lie; and I am left to wonder, as I’m sure many of you have, how long does one have to get their extracurricular kicks in before it shifts, again; and what will you do when and if it does?

Now, obviously, that doesn’t mean I’m going to start popping off to parties, bars, orgies, and the like. However, when stuck inside your home for 8+ hours a day, there’s something to be said for being able to grab a Venti Mocha Frou-Frou from Starbucks, or partake of the breakfast bar at the nearby supermarket, if one is feeling lazy in the mornings. (So, like every morning, basically. These are basic examples, yes, but vital ones, nevertheless. Wherever you all are, my dear Workados, I hope you’re still getting to avail yourselves of these little joys. Little joys seemingly getting bigger by the day.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go pick up a coffee.

