The Women+ Thread Atlases On

Some guidelines to help this space be a positive experience for everyone:
As always with the Avocado, don’t feel compelled to share beyond your comfort level.
Anyone who identifies as female, or who was socialized female/AFAB/otherwise has firsthand experience with the issues being discussed, is welcome to post. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless otherwise explicitly invited to participate further (i.e. if we did an AMA kind of thread). I’m sure there’s plenty to be gleaned just by reading! (New Guideline, please take note) This includes upvotes, we ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add “+up” to their comments and only those comments.
Please do your best to be mindful of others’ experiences when commenting or posing questions for the group. The female identity is Legion and contains multitudes, and not everyone who has experience with being treated as female by society identifies as female. Furthermore, racial and ethnic identities, sexual orientation, and many other factors can color how one experiences their gender identity on a day-to-day basis.
Today’s suggested topic: Stepping up.
I linked this article in the PT yesterday and I know some of you read it then, but I want to link it again because it’s got so much good stuff in it.
https://annehelen.substack.com/p/other-countries-have-social-safety
And by good I unfortunately mean hard truths about the world and the role of women+ in it. The article is an interview with a sociologist about how women in America pick up the slack for a country that has no safety net. It’s equal parts heart breaking and eye opening and I know I will be carrying the idea of seeing sociology as “un-gaslighting” for the rest of my life. None of us is personally responsible for the failures our society has placed on us, I hope we all learn to internalize that.