Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 19

Today’s contestants are:

Tuan, an engineer, whose mom and aunt were on Supermarket Sweep back in the day;

Emily, a registered nurse, kissed a stingray; and

Andy, a writer, respectfully backs up on “guilty pleasure” songs. Andy is a three-day champ with winnings of $64,798.

Andy had five figures before the first commercial break, but his two opponents each converted a DD in DJ to make a race of it into FJ with Andy at $19,000 vs. Emily at $13,600 and Tuan at $13,200.

DD1 – $400 – PATRIOTIC ART? – Asked for a nativity scene, British artist Edward Burne-Jones produced an 8 x 12 foot watercolor “Star of” this city (Andy won $5,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE (responses are body parts) – An extensive deposit in a rock fissure containing desirable minerals or ore (Tuan won $6,200 on a true DD vs. $13,000 for Andy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 19th CENTURY PLAYS – This Scandinavian’s last play, “When We Dead Awaken”, ends with an avalanche burying the 2 main characters (Emily won $4,000 from her third-place score of $7,600 vs. $18,600 for Andy.)

FJ – DOG BREEDS – Alpendog was a proposed name for this dog breed

Everyone finished writing quickly and was correct on this very easy FJ. Andy added $8,201 to win with $27,201 for a four-day total of $91,999.

OId-timey pop culture problems: No one knew the 70s sitcom with Steve Landesberg as a police detective, “Barney Miller”, or the composer of classic songs “I’m A Yankee Doodle Dandy” & “Give My Regards To Broadway” is George M. Cohan.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex noted that this is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and encouraged us to know the symptoms and take all necessary actions to fight this terrible disease.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bethlehem? DD2 – What is vein? DD3 – Who was Ibsen? FJ – What is St. Bernard?

