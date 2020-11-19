30th Anniversary of Stephen King’s It Night Thread

November 18th, 1990 was the day Georgie went looking for his sailboat in a storm drain and encountered Tim Curry‘s Pennywise the Clown. Don’t you want your balloon?

I was 8 years old when my sister and I watched this on ABC and the ending of the first part scared the hell out of me.

In my opinion, this is my choice for best ensemble cast for a TV series or movie. It is stacked from top to bottom. I re-watched the miniseries before going to see IT Chapter One and it made me realize how much I miss John Ritter.

This miniseries had a good balance of laughs and scares.

The only thing that doesnt hold up quite well is the special effects in some spots, but it’s probably one of the best page to screen adaptations of Stephen King. Easily in the Top Five if you have to rank them.

BEEP BEEP RITCHIE!

If you have seen the original miniseries , tell us what you liked/disliked about it.

“He thrusts his fists against the posts, and still insists he sees the ghosts”

Have a great evening everyone!

