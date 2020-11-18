Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 18, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This week I have another cooking adventure to share. This time, it was inspired by my mom. Well, she was actually inspired by The Great British Bake Off, which is of course not Japanese. But they had a “Japanese” week recently, the bakers were tasked with making steamed buns, which I believe are more Chinese than Japanese (you probably know them as Bao Buns or Baozi). The next day my mom called and said she wanted to try making them too. So here we are, two Americans making steamed pork buns because when my mom wants to cook something together I say “sure!”

I wanted to keep it simple, so we used this recipe for Steamed Pork Buns (Nikuman) from Just One Cookbook. We did use a bamboo steamer, but that isn’t required. With the exception of shaping the buns, they were very simple to make, and you can freeze them to reheat later if you want to make a big batch. We stuck to a small batch for our first attempt, you know, just in case they turned out horrible. But they were good! Just not very pretty. That will take a lot of practice, I expect. Anyway, here are some pictures if you’re interested! Pro Tip: if you’re making them with your mom, drink some of the sake you aren’t using for the recipe.

Steamed Buns I got to use the proofing setting on my mom’s toaster oven. Much faster than leaving it out to rise.

I drank the rest of this after we added it to the mix. Highly recommended if you’re cooking with my mom.

Not terrible? This was right before steaming. They looked the same after steaming, so I left that picture out. [collapse]

Have any of you made these buns before? How did they turn out?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

