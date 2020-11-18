The Ninth Wonder of the World Day Thread (November 18, 2020)

Today’s Open Thread is dedicated to Joanie Laurer, aka Chyna, aka The Ninth Wonder of the World.

As a professional wrestler during her short career in the WWF – lasting only five years – she was a trailblazer. Looking back, a lot of Nineties pop-culture was generally shitty in terms of sexism, misogyny, and transphobia, but they were glaringly dominant during the “Attitude Era” of wrestling. For years women were treated either as sex objects, or chaste prizes to be won and defended (and unfortunately, for years afterwards too). Chyna however was an anomaly, a woman capable of competing with the men – and received the predictable responses you can imagine.

Still, she was the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble, the first woman number one contender for the Heavyweight title, and the first and only woman to win the Intercontinental title. For a long time after her departure she was treated as “radioactive” by the industry, for many reasons, her image only being rehabilitated after her tragic passing in 2016.

But I would rather commemorate her today for her legacy, and for the inspiration she was (alongside fellow performers Lita and Trish Stratus of course) to the women who followed her.

