Just one month after the Lakers won NBA Finals, and one month before what seems likely to be the start of the new season, the NBA Draft is here. Like the NFL Draft before, this one will be done virtually. This thread is a good place where you talk about how your favorite team did well (or bad) on their draft choices.

The Draft starts at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST.

