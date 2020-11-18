Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 18

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Deanna, a communications specialist, did public relations for the San Francisco 49ers;

Kevin, a screenwriter, almost ran into Stephen King’s mailbox; and

Andy, a writer, attended comedy workshops headlined by Patton Oswalt. Andy is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,598.

Deanna took the lead on DD1 and extended it on DD3, leading into FJ with $17,800 vs. $12,600 for Andy and $7,900 for Kevin.

DD1 – $800 – AROUND THE WORLD – This largest Alaskan island is home to the largest type of grizzly bear (Deanna won $2,000 from her score of $4,000 vs. $5,200 for Andy.)

DD2 – $1,600 – STARTS WITH “E”- A Christian holiday, or any sudden insight (Kevin added $1,500 from his third-place total of $1,500.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ONE-SUBJECT NONFICTION – Vince Beiser’s “The World in a Grain” is about this substance that concrete & glass, among other things, are made of (Deanna improved by $2,000 from her score of $13,800 vs. $11,400 for Andy.)

FJ – COUNTRY NAME ORIGINS – This island country was named for a 16th century Spanish king whose name comes from the Greek for “lover of horses”

Andy and Kevin were correct on FJ, with Andy adding $4,600 to win with $17,200 for a three-day total of $64,798.

Pop culture problems: No one knew the “E.B.” who provided a voice in “The Lego Movie” is Elizabeth Banks, or could name “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans M.C.” (simply called “Mayans” by Alex).

That’s before our time: The players didn’t get the “this, this, this” you do after you “pack up your troubles in your old kit bag” in an old song is smile, smile, smile.

Pedantry corner: So it’s Larry the Cable Guy, a character, that provides a voice in “Cars”, not Dan Whitney, the actor who plays Larry the Cable Guy. Sure, why not.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Kodiak? DD2 – What is epiphany? DD3 – What is sand? FJ – What is The Philippines?

