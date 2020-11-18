Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Dreams (11/18/2020)

You’re with your person in your bedroom. The candles are lit, the incense is burning, the phones are on mute, the apartment door is locked so Kramer won’t pop in, the curtains are shut so your little brother won’t have a peek. You slowly get close to each other, things are starting to get touchy, and you can feel yourself getting into the mood …

… and the alarm goes off and you wake up and have a meeting in 30 minutes.

Do you have romance and/or sex-related dreams?

If so, any recurring themes?

Examples you can remember which stand out to you?

Things you’ve dreamt which made you really happy?

Things you really wish you’d never dreamt?

And do on and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...