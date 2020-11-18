Comic Book Chat – Favorite Families in Comics

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Favorite Families in Comics

The holidays are just around the corner and its the time of year when we celebrate the season with our families. Some look forward to it, while others dread it. The holidays will look a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

It got me thinking about your favorite families in comic books. Family has a lot of different meanings to different people. Some super teams have members related to each other like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Some teams are brought together and form a bond much like a family like the Teen Titans or Batman and his proteges or the Doom Patrol.

Tell us your favorite families in comics and describe what their holidays might look like in the comment section. Which families would you like to see reunited? Which families need a break from each other?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...