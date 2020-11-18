AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Convergence Manifesto

The Clifftop Adventurer's Guild

Dear Patience,

I have arrived in the great city of Sharn. The voyage from Stormreach was uneventful, even a bit dull, after I got used to the splendor of the ocean. But my first day in the city was very exciting! Almost as soon as I got off the ship, I saw an advertisement from the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild, who were looking for new recruits. What better way to explore and learn about Khorvaire? I soon found myself atop an extremely high tower in the Upper Dura with a small group of other people all different than the last. There was a pink Tiefling, an Earth Genasi who was always surrounded by a cloud of dust, an orc, a halfling, two Khoravar half-elves, and even an Eladrin of the Fairy Court! The recruiter gave each of us a feather token and told us that the last person to activate it would be the winner. You know that I’ve always wondered what it would be like to fly, and this seemed like a great opportunity.

I jumped over the edge of the building, along with everyone else. I soon found that people who lived and work lower down the tower were not warned of this even. I had to burn through a clothesline almost immediately, so as not to be hung up myself. Scylla, one of the half-elves, narrowly avoided smashing through a glass window that was being moved into place by a pair of magewrights. Petie, the Genasi, disturbed a flock of pigeons and got a facefull of feathers (I managed to grab one as I fell–they looked delicious). Cherri, the Tiefling, purposefully caught herself on another clothesline to slow her fall, then decided she preferred falling slowly and used her token to float the rest of the way down. The Eladrin, Uda, who was wearing heavy-looking armor, tried to slash through yet another clothesline, but missed, got tangled in someone’s nightgown, and used her token while blinded. A very solid-looking bridge seemed to appear out of nowhere below Scylla, but luckily it turned out to be an illusion, and both Scylla and Petie passed through it. I caught myself on another clothesline, but once I stopped falling and saw how much farther I had to go, I decided that winning isn’t everything and floated down the rest of the way. When I got the the bottom I found out that Scylla had been the winner, but going through that illusory bridge had done a number on her psyche.

After falling, the orc, the halfling, and the other half-elf all decided that the Clifftop Guild was not for them, so only the five of us were left. With our initiation out of the way, a Khorvarian Shifter named Lara gave us our first job. It seemed a simple matter. We just had to pick up a package from a place called “the Cogs” and bringing it back. I soon learned that the Cogs was a disreputable part of Sharn, located near the bottoms of Sharn’s many towers, even lower down than we were after our fall. We were to pick up a Burning Idol from an establishment called Drummond Independents. We took a lift down into the darkness of Sharn’s lower quarters. The people here were even more interesting than those above–a great number of them seemed to be made of living metal! We found the building we were looking for, only to discover a group of metal people engaging in a protest outside. I was very curious and asked one that appeared to be the leader what it was all about. Stoke (that was his name) told me that these “Warforged” worked for Mr Drummond, but had not been treated fairly. It seems Drummond paid them less for their labor on the grounds that they don’t need to eat. This seemed like a grave injustice to me–after all food is not the only thing a living creature requires. Drummond, however, did not seem likely to give in, and the protesters (apart from Stoke) seemed rather half-hearted. We agreed to help Stoke, and Scylla led us in a chant designed to whip up the crowd. We gathered a few more to the cause, but Drummond remained unmoved.

Uda spoke with one of the protesters, and learned that she was scheduled to be in a prize fight of some kind, but didn’t want to leave the protest. After looking at Uda’s heavy armor, she asked if Uda would take her place in the fight. The promoter apparently wouldn’t look too closely, and Uda’s armor was enough for her to pass herself off as this Warforged fighter, who called herself “The Silver Kiss.” Uda was more than happy to fight, and went off to find the arena, the rest of us following along. Sure enough, Uda was accepted as the Warforged without an issue, and got into the ring to fight a lanky hobgoblin named The Daring Dar. She won the fight spectaculary, despite someone from the crowd lobbing a Grease spell into the ring. Uda was given a prize of 8 gold, but Scylla won much more than that by betting on Uda. Scylla bought a round of drinks for the everyone in the place, and made a passioned and inflammatory speech about Warforged rights that sent the whole bar over to Drummond’s to join Stoke’s protest. Seeing the sudden surge in support for the protest, Drummond finally relented and the Warforged workers got their pay and went back to work. Uda found the Silver Kiss in the crowd and offered her the prize money fromt he fight. In the end, they decided split the gold.

Stoke and his parnter, Treska (a Gnome artificer), went to work making the Burning Idol, but Treska asked us to help. They brought us into the workshop, where their forge was. Sister, this was no ordinary forge–it was powered by a portal to the Sea of Fire itself! Treska told us that with the workers having been on strike, no one had actually used the forge for bit. There was possibility that some fire creatures might come through the portal when it opened. Treska and Stoke would also need help pouring the liquid metal into the mold at the right time for Treska’s enchantment to work and create the Idol. I volunteered to help while my new friends did their best to defend us from the magma mephits that began appearing when the portal was opened. Though small, those mephits had some powerful magic. One of them caused Uda’s armor to heat up like an oven, and caught Treska and me with it’s fire breath, nearly killing the gnome. Worse still, whenever one of the mephits died it exploded, burning anyone nearby. Though wounded, Treska and I finished the idol and I was able to heal her while the rest of the group finished off the last of the mephits from a safe distance.

We had a short rest inside the building, then started to head back to bring the Burning Idol back to our employer. Treska warned us to be careful with the Idol and not let it hit the ground. Cherri, being naturally resistant to fire volunteered to carry it. As we left the forge, and passed by Drummond’s office again, we saw a one-armed Ettin in front of the building shouting for the money they were owed. One of the heads saw us an recognized us as the group that helped end the Warforged strike. The Ettin was not pleased–apparently Drummond owed money to a local crime syndicate, and in paying the Warforged could no longer afford to make payments to the syndicate. Uda approached the giant to try and reason with them, even going so far as to remove her own prosthetic arm in an attempt at forming a bond with the giant. She managed to convince one of the Ettin’s heads not to attack, but unfortunately the other was not impressed. As the Ettin raised it’s club, a couple of sneaky goblins started firing crossbows at us as well. Cherri took a hit and dropped the Idol, which immediately started a fire in the street. I was able to heal Cherri a bit then tossed a small fire of my own at the giant. It actually did a bit more damage that I expected–perhaps being so close to the portal to Fernia had some affect. It certainly seemed to affect the fire from the Burning Idol which started to spread very quickly. Petie took out one of the goblins, but the other got another shot off that knocked Cherri unconscious, causing a second fire to start burning and spreading. As Uda and Petie wrestled with the Ettin , I dragged cherri away from the spreading fire. Scylla grabbed the Burning Idol again and tried to use it to stop the spread of the fire. The Ettin knocked Uda out, but Petie eventually managed to do enough damage to get it to back down. The giant ran off as I administered to my friends. I managed to stabilized them and Petie helped me get them away from the spreading fire. Scylla finally managed to contain the flames using the Idol, but knew they’d go on burning forever if we couldn’t put them out. Luckily, the giant returned after a minutes with a barrel full of water and doused the flames.

With the fire contained, we limped back to the lift carrying Cherri and Uda. We eventually found Lara again and delivered the Idol to the human man who’d requested our help. In the excitement, I didn’t catch his name, but he did say he had other jobs for us and something about a convergence of the planes. I’m sure I’ll learn more soon.

And that was just my first day in Khorvaire! I know you’ll worry, but I think my new friends are perfectly capable of seeing to my safety, just as I will see to theirs. May Grandmother Wolf watch over you.

Your loving brother,

Sly

