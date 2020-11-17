Stargazer Day Thread

My friends run the Comic Burrito Live Stream on YouTube. If you like what you see, please follow them and subscribe to their channel.

On Wednesday evenings, they talk about their picks of the week.

On Saturday evenings, their livestreams are dedicated to interviews with comic creators.

Last Saturday, they spoke to Anthony Cleveland, writer of Mad Caves Studios newest comic book, Stargazer.

The synopsis for the first issue – “Years ago Shae, her brother Kenny, and two childhood friends experienced a traumatic, unexplainable event that left Kenny scarred for life. Kenny commits himself to the belief that what they experienced was an alien abduction. Twenty years later and the friends have since drifted apart, but the sudden, mysterious disappearance of Kenny leads the group to reunite and discover the truth of what took place all those years ago.”

I was able to snag a second printing from the Atomic Comics online store. It’s has a horror/sci-fi vibe to it much like Stephen King’s It. I’m looking forward to reading it over Thanksgiving break.

Tell us what you have been reading recently in the comment section below.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Stay safe and be good to each other.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...