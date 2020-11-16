Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 16

Here are today’s contestants:

Andy, a writer, hosted a comedy science podcast;

Kelly, a clinical trial project manager, specializes in random knowledge; and

John, a marine aviator, whose son won a reading bet to wear a non-military mullet. John is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,200.

Andy hit both DDs in DJ and took the lead away from John twice, but couldn’t hold it either time, with John in front into FJ at $24,200 vs. $20,400 for Andy and $7,000 for Kelly.

DD1 – $1,000 – MASKS – In this French novel, a singer named Christine longs to see beneath the mask of the title character (On the last clue of the round, John won $2,000 from his leading score of $7,800.)

DD2 – $2,000 – A BUSY BODY – Chronic alcohol drinking is a big cause of this disease, but it can also occur due to obesity of hepititis C (Andy won $5,000 from his total of $8,200 vs. $12,600 for John.)

DD3 – $800 – FOREIGN WORDS – Borrowed from German, this 5-letter word means an intense but nonspecific anxiety (Andy won $8,000 from his score of $12,400 vs. $18,200 for John.)

FJ – 18th CENTURY AMERICANS – One eulogizer of this man noted, “He was able to restrain thunderbolts & tyrants”

Only Andy was correct on FJ, adding $6,399 for a win worth $26,799.

Wagering strategy: Andy made a perfect bet on FJ, betting the maximum he could while still shutting out Kelly from have any chance to pass him.

However, while Andy made healthy wagers on the DDs, going all-in was probably the best play against an obviously strong champion such as John. If he had done so on DD3, Andy would have kept a small lead over John into FJ and would not have needed a miss by John to win.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the alternate name for a bar stool that includes a 3-letter synonym for bar is pub stool.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Phantom of the Opera”? DD2 – What was cirrhosis? DD3 – What is angst? FJ – Who was Ben Franklin?

