The November 14 Veronica Lake Day Thread

On this day in 1922, Constance Frances Marie Ockelman was born in Brooklyn, York. In 1940 she became Veronica Lake, the blonde bombshell of the World War II era with the distinctive “peek-a-boo” hairstyle. An uncompromising woman, Lake would acquire a reputation for being “difficult”, while refusing to conform to Hollywood norms. Her life is far too interesting and dramatic to sum up here, so I will instead point readers to an episode of film historian Katrina Longworth’s podcast that profiled Veronica Lake, and encourage everyone to watch possibly her best film, I Married A Witch, available on several streaming services.

