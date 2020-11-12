Supernatural – s15e19 – Inherit the Earth – Live Chat

So, here we are again for our second to last live chat of Supernatural. I had a lot of fun last week “drunk texting” the show (more like mildly buzzed by the last 15 minutes, which worked out well for me, lol!) so let’s try this again! I’m already planning on drowning my sorrow celebrating for next week’s big blowout (more on that later) so why not tie last week and next week together by tying one on this week? So again, please excuse any excessive typos as I make my way through the episode!

Before we dive in though, there is going to be a big to-do next week, with a 2-hour finale as well as a special called “The Long Road Home” which airs right before the finale and features interviews with cast and crew and memorable moments from the series. How they’re gonna fit that into an hour special, I have not the foggiest. I could make a full 22-episode season just based on my favourite moments from the show. Anyway, I’ll be here, live chatting for the entire thing. You’re all invited to attend this party, but you’ll need to byob.



So, on to tonight’s episode. I don’t usually do this much with titles, because they can be so vague sometimes, especially on this show where the titles are always relevant, but never in quite the way you think. But tonight’s title intrigued me. “Inherit the Earth” I am guessing this is a straight up biblical reference mainly. I couldn’t find any songs by that title in “the greatest hits of mullet rock”, so it doesn’t seem to be doing double duty like some titles, so let’s look at the biblical reference. This comes from the beatitudes, which were a series of proclamations of “blessings” given by Jesus during the sermon on the mount. The beatitudes are as follows:



³Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

⁴Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

⁵Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the Earth.

⁶Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be filled.

⁷Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

⁸Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

⁹Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

¹⁰Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

¹¹Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.

¹²Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.



Okay, so, the title comes from one line we’ll look at more closely in a minute, but this entire speech could refer to the boys, really. They are pretty “poor in spirit” (old-fashioned speak for humble) for the most part (yeah, Dean’s got some bravado, but we all know it’s a front). They mourn. Chuck do they mourn (and I no longer feel guilty taking Chuck’s name in vain!). The meek one we’ll get to in a minute. The righteousness one is maybe the weakest one, as I don’t think the boys want to live a godly life. But if you interpret it as living a good life, I think it applies. They definitely have a moral code they try to live up to, even if it’s not a “Christian” or even “Chuckian” one. They are merciful towards the victims they meet and have even shown mercy to “monsters” they’ve come across. Pure is subjective, but they saw god, sooo…. I say it counts. They definitely fight on the side of good, which is a certain kind of purity. The word peacemakers is also subjective, but the boys fight towards a world where people can live in peace and not be troubled by the monsters that are out there. And they are definitely persecuted for trying to be good, even if it’s God who’s doing the persecuting. (They’re Job1 and Job2). While the first part of the beatitudes were directed to the crowd, the last two sentences in particular are directed towards Jesus’ disciples. Ya know, who wrote the gospels/had gospels written about them. Kinda like the boys. And they’ve definitely been put through the wringer “Because of me (Chuck)” and “they” definitely persecuted the prophets who came before Sam and Dean. So….will Sam and Dean’s reward in heaven be great? That line “theirs shall be the kingdom of heaven” repeats several times throughout the beatitudes. Is this a clue?



Let’s look at the meek shall inherit the earth. Now, I know what you’re saying, the boys aren’t really all that meek in the way we usually use that word. And yes, two of the three definitions for meek don’t really apply to our guys here. They aren’t deficient in spirit or courage, nor are they submissive. They also aren’t non-violent or weak. But there’s a third definition to meek, which is “enduring injury with patience and without resentment”. So, they have definitely endured injury. They are endlessly enduring injury on this show. They endured more injury last week. So far, they haven’t been remarkably patient about it, and they both (but Dean in particular) have resentment at being used as Chuck’s favourite chew toys. But from the pictures, Michael/Adam is coming back tonight. And there’s someone who has definitely endured with patience and, so far, not as much resentment as you might expect. Maybe there’s a lesson here for the boys? Maybe the title is directed more towards Adam/Michael than it is the boys, even if the rest of the beatitudes do fit them. Who knows what this means? And what about the earth they are inheriting? Is it just a reference to the fact that Sam and Dean seem to be the last humans left, so the earth, the realm for humans in this universe, is now all theirs? Or is there a power here, like there is in heaven, or purgatory, or hell? Yes, they need souls to have power, but the leader of heaven gets their souls, the leader of hell gets their souls and the leader of purgatory gets those souls. So will they figure out a way to gain power if they can get souls to power humans on earth? I’m really hoping that IS what it means, but we’ll find out if it is shortly. Lord, so much plot to get through, and so little time! Aaah! So, this has been your Thursday night Sunday School lesson. And I haven’t even gotten to Amuck or Castiel yet! (For the record, I’m not counting Amara or Castiel out of the end of this story yet.) And as for the rest of the people on earth who have been “raptured”, well the show spent very little time developing that storyline, so I’m not going to waste much time in complaining about that. So I’ll just complain a little. And wonder if they went to heaven or were just completely destroyed. The boys need souls! I hope! Argh, whatever, let’s get on with the show!

