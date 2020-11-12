Dafoe: The Final Four

Still no Upsets. Still no Close Calls!

Shadow of the Vampire and The Florida Project beat their competitors Platoon and Spider-Man 1 by 10 votes each, 26-16 and 22-12, respectively. The Last Temptation of Christ got 12 more votes over The Life Aquatic.

Meanwhile, The Lighthouse swamped The Grand Budapest Hotel 30-5, which is the biggest landslide this tournament.

So now, we have a Final Four. Two he was nominated for an Oscar for, and one was a surprise snub, and the fourth is one of the most controversial movies of the 80s. Which two will make it to the Finals?

Only YOU can decide!

