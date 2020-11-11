photo credit: Lydia

Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: Classics that don’t quite live up to the hype and classics that absolutely live up to the hype. How has your interpretation of any classics changed when viewed with modern sensibilities?

(hat tip to Colonel Mustard)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

11/18: snobbery and bias (h/t lebkuchen)

11/25: Thanksgiving – bounty or thankfulness

12/2: the new Avocado cult canon



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.







