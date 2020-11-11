Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 11

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Doug, a high school economics teacher, drove a Zamboni;

Daniella. an attorney, was known in law school as “Senator Beef” ; and

Greg, a school administrator, is a world traveler. Greg is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,200.

Doug had a chance to take the lead away from Greg on DD3 but didn’t bet enough to do it, so Greg held the advantage into FJ with $17,600 vs. $15,100 for Doug and $4,200 for Daniella.

DD1, $600 – GEOLOGY – J. Harlen Bretz explored many of these with his dog; in his book, these “of Missouri”, he called them “valleys with roofs” (Doug won $1,500 from his score of $3,800 to take the lead from Greg.)

DD2, $1,200 – AUTHORS’ HOMES – In the 1870s she & her family lived in a little dugout house near Walnut Grove, Minnesota on the banks of Plum Creek (Greg picked up $3,000 from his total of $9,400 vs. $7,700 for Doug.)

DD3 – $1,600 – UNUSUAL ADJECTIVES – Something that is quadragesimal happens during this period of the Catholic calendar (Doug won $3,000 from his score of $8,900 vs. $14,400 for Greg.)

FJ – HISTORY OF MEDICINE – 2020 marks the 55th birthday of the first piece of equipment dedicated to this process, now used for regular screenings

For the second straight game, only Greg was correct FJ. He added $2,400 to win with $20,000 for a two-day total of $41,200

Wagering strategy: Interestingly, Greg didn’t wager to cover double of Doug’s score on FJ. In fact, Doug’s bet of $5,000 (which was small enough to shut out third-place Daniella from possibly passing him) would have been just enough to win had he been correct.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players struggled in the SET THE TABLE category, including not being able to identify a photo of a finger bowl.

Jeopardy’s greatest hits: The name Lorraine Hansberry didn’t lead the players to “A Raisin in the Sun”, the writer and play which have been the subject at least 25 clues over the past 30 years.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are caves? DD2 – Who was Wilder? DD3 – What is Lent? FJ – What is mammogram? (After asking which body part Daniella thought of, Alex acted taken aback at Daniella’s response of “colonoscopy”).

