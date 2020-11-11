AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Singing Revolution

Confronting the King

We had just discovered a rather large insectoid alien thing with rainbow-colored wings and antennae where its face should be. It was while we were talking to the thing and trying to decide whether to kill it that Lutsi appeared. She managed to defuse the situation a little, enough that we didn’t immediately kill the crab-bat-insect thing. It talked to us, calling itself “Mi-Go” and saying that we were all “trapped in his dream.” Juri had read about something called lucid dreaming a while back, and decided that if he was dreaming he should be able to just will himself awake. To his surprise, it worked and Juri suddenly found himself back in his seat in the theater looking at the empty stage–but only for a moment. A powerful force of some kind pulled him back into the dream world with the others.

Dorel and Dasha, seeing Juri briefly fade out of existence, thought he might onto something and tried to will objects into existence. Dasha made a simple box appear, but it dissolved into mist after a few seconds. Dorel tried something more complex–a toy monkey with cymbals–and managed to produce a nightmare version of it, but it too quickly faded. We reasoned that, since this wasn’t our own dream but “his,” we’d need to find the dreamer and wake them. The Mi-Go told us that the dreamer was the King in Yellow. Juri remembered that he had seen the Commissar playing the King during the opera, and thought that if we could find and wake the Commissar, we could all be freed.

We’d been through most of the opera house already, but Dorel said that there was a small area under the stage where actors and stagehands sometimes used to store equipment or make an entrance from below. That seemed like the best place to find the Commissar, so we headed back toward the stage. We could the “Groundskeeper,” Anton, was back, looking over the still-smiling audience and muttering something to himself that we couldn’t make out. His back was to us and to the trapdoor that led underneath, and Dorel tried to sneak over and open the door without alerting him. He seemed to notice as soon as she moved though. He didn’t attack us, just turned and gave us his creepy smile. He seemed pleased but surprised that we were headed downstairs “without an invitation.” He didn’t try to stop us though. The only thing that wiped the smile off his face was when someone mentioned the name “Mi-Go.” Anton was not happy that we had talked to that thing, and angrily demanded to know where we found it. Dorel pointed him in the opposite direction and we quickly made our way down the ladder under the trap door before Anton could ask any more questions.

The ladder went down far deeper than we expected, and ended in what looked like a fallout shelter. A long narrow corridor made of some kind of metal, lit with sickly green emergency lights, led to a huge vault door. Printed in Cyrillic on the door was the word “KING.” Lutsi and Juri turned the wheel to open the door and we found a vast chamber of stone, with large fissures and cracks in the floor. In the middle of the room was a huge metal throne, and sitting on the throne was a figure wrapped in a yellow cloak with a deep hood that obscured the face.

He looked up as we approached and addressed us. We asked him what was going on and he sort of explained his plan. We all knew that there was a demonstration planned by anti-Soviet resistance members for the same night as the play. The King planned to kill a theater full of government officials and Party members, people of great influence, which would of course be blamed on the rioters. Somehow this would spread the King’s own influence over the waking world. Dorel, who was secretly a member of the resistance, tried to shoot the King at that point, sensing a threat to herself and her rebel friends. Her shot went wide, and the King caught her with his gaze, leaving her utterly terrified. He then reached out one of his strange, withered hands and the vault door slammed shut behind us. Dasha started screaming for him to wake up, but instead he began some kind of strange dance that mesmerized most of the party. Dasha had managed to resist and did something the King certainly hadn’t expected. She ran up and slapped him.

The King was surprised enough that he stopped his dance and the rest of us came to our senses. We started running toward the vault door, Lutsi tried to will the door open with her mind. Miraculously, it worked, the door was suddenly open before us. The King descended into one of the larger fissures in the ground as we ran, and suddenly there was another of those loud ringing sounds, so loud it knocked a couple of us off our feet. It seemed to be coming from the King’s throne. Dasha turned and fired her gun, hitting the throne itself. We heard another sound, then, one that sounded much more harmonic and beautiful, like angels singing. The whole room seemed to brighten a bit. Realizing what we needed to do, we all turned and started firing at the chair. Strange grasping tentacles came up from the fissure that the King had gone into, trying to grab anyone who got too close, but as we all opened fired on the throne the beautiful harmonic sound began to close the fissures, sealing off the king.

Suddenly, we all woke up back in out seats in the theater. The rest of the audience around us were sleeping as well, but the strange growths we’d seen from their heads were gone. Dasha and Juri immediately bolted for the exits, passing some sleeping stagehands and ushers. Dorel moved up to the stage, however, where the set pieces were still up. In the small crawlspace beneath the stage, she found the body of the Commissar, wrapped in a yellow cloak. It looked like he’d been dead at least a week, even though we’d all seen him waling around earlier that very night. Dorel disposed of the body, and Selma was able to cover up the death of the Commissar until such time as it could benefit her. Juri was more than happy to pretend none of this had ever happened.

