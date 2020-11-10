Weekly LGBTQ+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is YOU.

In the news:

-US election happened and more than a few queer/trans people won. I won’t name every single one, but we got DSA member Alex Lee, ACLU organizer Mauree Turner, tattoo fan Tiara Mack, Pride Center of Vermont director of health and wellness Taylor Small and many others.

–After several dems lost, former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill tried to blame trans Cops people and gay marriage for it. As it should be clear, McCaskill is a fucking idiot.

–The NY Pigs Department arrested 19 people at Stonewall Inn.

For project of the day, In A Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, a memoir about her experience in an abusive relationship and how queer women that are domestic abuse victims are often forgotten or thrown under the bus.

Optional Topic: Well the 2020 US elections are over (aside from Georgia). How is everyone feeling about them now that they are (mostly) over?

